Here’s How Roseanne Dies in Upcoming Spinoff Series

The future looks bleak for Roseanne Conner, the titular TV character played by Roseanne Barr.

Over the weekend, while appearing on Brandon Straka’s YouTube show Walk Away, Barr, who was ousted from her ABC sitcom Roseanne after posting a racist tweet earlier this year, revealed how she believes her character will be written off the series' upcoming spin-off, The Conners.

According to Barr, her namesake character will die of an overdose.

"Oh yeah, they killed her," she told Straka. "They have her die of an opioid overdose!"

The actress also admitted she isn't happy with the way the writers reportedly decided to handle her character's future on The Conners, which Barr was not invited to appear on.

"It wasn’t enough to [fire me], they had to so cruelly insult the people who loved that family and that show," she complained. "There’s nothing I can do about it. It’s done. It’s over. There’s no fight left."

Production on The Conners, a spin-off series which will follow the same family (sans Roseanne) and will star John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf and Sara Gilbert, began last month. The series is set to premiere on October 16.

Meanwhile, Barr reportedly plans to move to Israel as soon as The Conners premieres on ABC next month.

Appearing on the Dr. Oz Show Tuesday (September 18), the actress said she doesn't "want to be around, because, you know, I'll get drawn into a negative thing of defending myself, or being angry for being mis-characterized."

"I want to stay away from it," she said. "I want to stay in a joyous, positive, happy place that I've worked my way to again in my life.”

As for her feelings about the upcoming spin-off, Barr said she's "staying neutral."

"I’m not going to curse it or bless it...I’m staying away from it. Not wishing bad on anyone, and I don’t wish good for my enemies. I don’t. I can’t. I just stay neutral. That’s what I gotta do. I have some mental health issues of depression and stuff. I got to stay in the middle or I’ll go dark, and I don’t want to go dark again. I’ve done it. After all, I was married to Tom Arnold."