14 Celebrities Who Worked in Sex Work Before Becoming Famous

Channing Tatum isn't the only celebrity who used to take his clothes off for money — and we're not talking about Magic Mike. As it turns out, there are plenty of other A-list actors and musicians who used to be sex workers before they became famous.

From Brad Pitt to Lady Gaga and Riverdale's Mark Consuelos, you may be surprised by some of the celebs on this list. Whether it was a one-time stint or a job that lasted several years, some of our favorite Hollywood stars worked in stripping, exotic dancing or prostitution before their big break — and even look back at the time fondly.

In fact, Cardi B rose to fame for talking about her career as a stripper in a Vine video that went viral. “You know people be asking me like, ‘What do you does?’ Like, ‘Are you a model? Are you like a comedian or something?’ Nah I ain’t none of that. I’m a ho, I’m a stripper ho. I’m about this shmoney,” she said.

Below, check out celebrities who worked as sex workers before becoming famous.