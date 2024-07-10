Is Brad Pitt Allowed to See His Kids With Angelina Jolie?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's kids have a notoriously rocky relationship with their father following the couple's divorce.

Now, shortly after their 18-year-old daughter Shiloh filed to legally change her last name from Jolie-Pitt to just Jolie, a source told People that the actor has "virtually no contact" with his adult children.

The source also revealed that Pitt reportedly has visitation with his two children who are still minors.

Pitt and Jolie have six children: Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, Pax, 20, and Knox and Vivienne, 15.

The source said, "He has virtually no contact with the adult kids. His engagement with the younger kids is more limited in recent months because of his filming schedule."

"[Angelina] has the kids most of the time, but per their agreement, he has visitation with the younger kids," they added.

Pitt is currently filming on location in Europe for the racing film F1.

The actor was reportedly "aware and upset" when Shiloh decided to drop his last name in May on her 18th birthday.

"The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad," the source said.

Pitt has been occupying his time with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, but he's reportedly "pained" by the estrangement from his children.

Plus, the couple's youngest daughter, Vivienne, appears to want to follow in Shiloh's footsteps.

In the Playbill for the new, Tony-award-winning Broadway musical The Outsiders, the 15-year-old chose to go by Vivienne Jolie for her producer credit.

"He still loves all of his kids tremendously. This whole process has been very hard for the whole family," another source told People at the time.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016 and the two were declared legally single in 2019.