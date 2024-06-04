Brad Pitt ‘Upset’ Daughter Shiloh Has Changed Her Last Name: REPORT

Brad Pitt is reportedly "aware and upset" about his daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt opting to drop the Pitt part of her last name.

The 18-year-old filed for the change a week ago.

"He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter," a source apparently said, per People.

"The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad," they continued.

"He’s still happy with Ines [de Ramon, his girlfriend of over a year]," the source added.

However, his estrangement from his kids "pains him."

"He still loves all of his kids tremendously. This whole process has been very hard for the whole family," another source reportedly stated, via People.

The outlet also reported that Shiloh filed the documents to change her name on the day of her 18th birthday, May 27.

She requested to change her name to Shiloh Jolie.

Angelina Jolie and Pitt share six kids: Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, Pax, 20, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

Though she's the only one to have publicly filed for a name change, Shiloh is not the only child of the two actors to drop Pitt from their name.

According to People, Vivienne, who helped Jolie produce the new Broadway musical version of The Outsiders, appears in the Playbill as Vivienne Jolie.

In addition, the couple's oldest daughter introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie during a sorority event at her university, Spelman College, in 2023.

The kids have been distant from their famous dad after abuse allegations arose due to an allegedly violent incident on board a plane in 2016.

Jolie also filed for divorce and sole physical custody of all of the children that same year.