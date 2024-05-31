Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Is Changing Her Last Name

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter is officially changing her last name.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has reportedly requested to change her last name where she intends to drop her father's surname from her own hyphenated surname.

According to TMZ, Shiloh first submitted the request to change her last name on May 27, which was the day that she turned 18-years-old.

The documents obtained by the publication show that Shiloh intends to change her name to Shiloh Nouvel Jolie.

The reason that Shiloh wants to change her name is because she wants to be known for her talent and hard work, according to a source that spoke to Entertainment Tonight.

"Shiloh is an exceptionally talented dancer, displaying both dedication and hard work. She doesn't rely on her famous name to achieve her goals," the source said.

"Shi is a sincere and straightforward person who never uses her celebrity status to her advantage. I understand that it can be difficult to see the person beyond her celebrity status, but I urge you to make an effort for her. Believe me, it's worth it," they added.

Shiloh is one of three biological children hat Brad and Angelina share. The couple also shares a set of twins, Vivienne and Knox, who are 15-years-old. Outside of the three biological children that the former couple shares, they also have other kids from adoption. Together, they share the adopted children Maddox, 22, and Pax, 20, and daughter Zahara, 19.

This is not the first time that one of the couple's children has requested to go by a different name as their daughter Zahara introduced herself to her sorority as Zahara Marley Jolie, according to Essence.