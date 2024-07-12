Lady Gaga’s ‘Stupid Love’ Is Trending Four Years After Release Because of Katy Perry

Lady Gaga's song "Stupid Love" is trending again, and it is thanks to another pop star.

On July 11, fellow singer Katy Perry released her song and music video for her song "Woman's World." Instantly, it set the internet ablaze and drew comparisons to Gaga's song "Stupid Love" from her Chromatica album in 2020.

"Woman's World" is the lead single from Perry's upcoming album 143 due out on Sept. 20. The song was produced by Dr. Luke while Gaga's song "Stupid Love" lists Max Martin as a producer. Previously, Dr. Luke and Max Martin have worked on several songs together, though they did not collaborate on either of the girls' singles.

Some publications even noted the similarities between "Woman's World" and "Stupid Love."

"With its pulsating synths and steamroller chorus, 'Woman’s World' is clearly modeled on Lady Gaga’s 2020 single 'Stupid Love,' a brazen return to form that successfully launched Gaga into the second act of her career," Pitchfork writes.

People on the internet also shared their thoughts on the songs and their similarities.

"I’m sorry but I can’t un-hear it. Woman’s world is just a watered down version of stupid love," one person wrote on Twitter.

"Damn, Katy Perry really did just rip off Stupid Love. Couldn't even wait 5 years," shared another person.

Due to the controversy, "Stupid Love" has charted again on Brazilian iTunes, where it is sitting at No. 2 just behind Perry's "Woman's World" as of reporting.

Check out more reactions to people comparing "Stupid Love" and "Woman's World."