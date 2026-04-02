Roseanne Barr is opening up about a concerning health update.

The comedian says her doctor recently told her she needs to have her heart checked — something she’s not exactly eager to do.

A Doctor’s Warning

Speaking on a recent episode of her Roseanne Barr Podcast, the 73-year-old said a doctor’s visit led to unexpected news.

“This doctor says I have to go get my heart checked out because it’s damaged,” she said.

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Barr admitted she was frustrated by the recommendation, questioning why she needed further testing. “I’m so pissed because I’m like, I need a new doctor,” she continued.

"He’s always sending me to other doctors to check me out, and I’m like, why do I have to go find something wrong when nothing’s wrong?" Barr said.

She also questioned the idea of undergoing procedures, adding, “Then get in shape so I can have surgery and die on the surgery table. I mean, well, it doesn’t make any sense.”

Not Interested in Surgery

Barr also shared how she’s approaching her health moving forward.

“I would rather not get ready for any sort of surgery ever again in my life and just get a heart attack or a stroke and just be put into a home,” she said.

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“That is the life. Living in the hospice. … That’s all I want,” the Roseanne alum added. “They know you’re dying and they give you morphine.”

A Rough Stretch

The update comes after a series of recent health scares. In 2025, Barr said she was injured while working on her Texas property after a tree branch fell and hit her while she was mowing.

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Barr rose to fame as the star of Roseanne, which originally aired from 1988 to 1997. A revival of the show was canceled in 2018, later continuing as The Conners, which ran through 2025.