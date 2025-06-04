Is This the Most Tragically Funny Death in TV History?

Television has given viewers some of the most tragic, devastating and upsetting death scenes in all of pop culture.

But what about the deaths that made us laugh instead of cry?

***Beware: Various TV spoilers below!***

From Glenn's violent demise on The Walking Dead to the heartbreaking death of Poussey in Orange Is the New Black, to the betrayal of Daenerys Targaryen at the hands of Jon Snow in Game of Thrones and the brutal murder of Joel Miller in The Last of Us, so many TV characters' deaths have rocked us to our core, leaving us to contemplate our emotions and grieve some of our most beloved onscreen characters for years.

But not all death scenes are totally punctuated by tragedy and heartbreak, though.

For every heart-wrenching, tragic demise, there's a tragically funny scene of someone biting the dust, such as as absurd envelope glue poisoning of George's fiancée Susan Ross on Seinfeld, Lexi's ironic high-rise tumble on Sex and the City or immortal Kenny's many, many gruesome deaths on South Park.

READ MORE: Kids Movies You Used to Love That Are Cringe Now

However, the online consensus appears that one death in particular from a certain late '90s, early 2000s sitcom is the funniest ever aired.

According to TV viewers who voted on the funniest TV deaths via Ranker, the death of Eric Forman's grandmother Bernice on That '70s Show is the most hilarious death scene in all of TV, even though it's still pretty emotional at its center.

Here's how the macabre scene plays out: The sharp-tongued, no-nonsense and cranky elderly mother of Foreman patriarch Red, Bernice, played by Happy Days actress Marion Ross, drops dead abruptly immediately after her exasperated grandson (played by Topher Grace) tells her it wouldn't kill her to be nice.

The comedic timing is impeccable as Bernice's lifeless body slumps against perpetual doormat Eric, and the morbid nature of the scene makes it all that much funnier, making it one of TV's most memorably funny, albeit dark scenes.