Ashton Kutcher Slammed After Defending Convicted Rapist Danny Masterson in Letter

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are being slammed online following reports that the couple wrote letters supporting their friend, co-star and convicted rapist Danny Masterson.

In letters of support obtained by court reporter Meghann Cuniff, the couple vouch for Masterson's "exceptional character," with Kutcher calling Masterson a "role model."

"While I’m aware that the judgement has been cast as guilty on two counts of rape by force and the victims have a great desire for justice, I hope that my testament to his character is taken into consideration in sentencing," Kutcher's letter reportedly reads.

"I do not believe he is an ongoing harm to society and having his daughter raised without a present father would [be] a tertiary injustice in and of itself. Thank you for taking the time to read this," it concludes.

In her own letter, Kunis calls Masterson "an amazing friend, confidant, and, above all, an outstanding older brother figure to me."

"Danny Masterson’s warmth, humor, and positive outlook on life have been a driving force in shaping my character and the way I approach life’s challenges. I wholeheartedly vouch for Danny Masterson’s exceptional character and the tremendous positive influence he has had on me and the people around him. His dedication to leading a drug-free life and the genuine care he extends to others make him an outstanding role model and friend," her letter continues.

Online, the couple were criticized for their support of Masterson. Many especially called out Kutcher, who co-founded the anti-children sex trafficking organization Thorn alongside Demi Moore in 2009.

See social media reactions to Kunis and Kutcher's letters, below:

In a Los Angeles court on Sept. 7, Masterson was convicted of raping two women at his home in Hollywood in 2003. According to NBC, he was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.

Masterson has yet to make a public statement since his sentencing.

Kutcher and Kunis are not the only stars from That '70s Show who have shown support for Masterson.

Actors Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith, who played Kitty and Red Forman, respectively, also wrote letters of support for Masterson, who played Steven Hyde on the show.

That '70s Show aired for eight seasons between 1998 and 2006.