Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are offering fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity: a free stay in their "oceanfront oasis" beach house via Airbnb.

The couple is opening up their beach house guest cottage in Santa Barbara, Calif., for one night only on Aug. 19. Booking for the cottage opened Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 10 a.m. PT.

"It’s not the craziest idea I’ve had…stay with us at our beach house and leave like we’re old buds!" Kutcher wrote on Instagram. Per E!, the couple bought the property in 2017 for more than $10 million.

The cozy beach cottage features a hot tub, two bedrooms, bunk beds, a dreamy view of the Santa Ynez mountains, and a private beach in its backyard. Plus, meals and snacks will be provided to the guests.

According to the listing, Ashton and Mila promise, "We’ll be there to greet you upon arrival and make sure you have everything you need for a fun-filled stay at the beach" and to "capture some content together."

The luxe beach house's rules include a four-guest maximum, a strict "no parties" policy, no pets, and a note to ask the stars' permission before taking any photos or videos in the home.

In lieu of a booking fee, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to Thorn, the nonprofit international anti-human trafficking organization co-founded by Ashton.

Notably, Ashton is also an investor in Airbnb, having invested in the company and other successful startups like Uber and Skype, along with artist manager Guy Oseary, per Forbes.