Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up her luxurious Montecito, Calif., guesthouse to one lucky guest on Airbnb!

One fan (plus a pal of their choosing) will get to stay at the Goop founder's chic $5 million dollar mansion, where they will share a dinner with the actress and her husband Brad Falchuk. While there, the guest will be able to "lay by the pool, go on one of my favorite hikes and of course, you’ll have a bathroom stocked with my favorite @goop products for a truly luxuriating stay," according to Paltrow's Instagram post.

"Loneliness is a human condition, but in the past few years, increased isolation and our lack of community has made our lives even more fragmented," Paltrow says of her collaboration with Airbnb.

Per her Airbnb listing, Paltrow describes the glamorous guesthouse as her "sanctuary for respite and mental clarity."

"I go there to recharge, to daydream about what we’re building at goop and to reconnect with my family and treasured friends. Whether you’re seeking a place for unexpected connection or for well-deserved solitude and reflection, when you come to stay, I hope you’ll get as much joy out of the home as I do," she writes.

According to Page Six, Paltrow designed the home herself. It features a pool, wood-burning fireplace, soaking tub and gold accents.

The listing notes Paltrow's guesthouse will be stocked with some of her favorite Goop products to "nourish your body, mind and soul."

In addition, guests will be treated to Goop-inspired snacks, a transcendental meditation session, a spa day and more.

The experience is set to take place on Sept. 9, but fans can sign up for a chance to win the one-night stay starting on Aug. 15 at 10AM PT. Good luck!