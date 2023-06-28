17 Photos That Prove Gwyneth Paltrow Looks Just Like Her Mom Blythe Danner

Gwyneth Paltrow and her mom Blythe Danner are practically twins — and we have the pictures to prove it.

Paltrow, 50, is the daughter of award-winning actress Danner, 80, and late producer Bruce Paltrow, who died of cancer in 2002. Her parents had a Hollywood romance for the ages and welcomed Paltrow in 1972. Since then, Paltrow and Danner have been inseparable.

Throughout the years, the mother-daughter duo have been spotted at several major events and award shows. In fact, when Paltrow accepted the Academy Award for Best Actress in 1999, she thanked her mom and spoke about her love for her.

“I would not have been able to play this role had I not understood love of a tremendous magnitude, and for that I thank my family — my mother Blythe Danner, who I love more than anything,” Paltrow said.

Danner and Paltrow have worked together on several occasions over the years. One of their most notable collaborations is the 2003 film Sylvia.

The pair appear to enjoy working together, too. Danner previously told People that she would love to work with Paltrow again in the future.

“If we can just get her away from Goop and get her back on the screen, that's where I want her. She's such a phenomenal talent and a great businesswoman of course, but she's such a unique talent as an actress. I'm really hoping and praying she gets back at it,” Danner said.