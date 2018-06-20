30 Celebrity Kids Who Look Exactly Like Their Famous Parents (PHOTOS)

It shouldn't be that much of a surprise when kids come out looking exactly like one of their parents — it is, after all, half of their DNA — but every now and again, the resemblance is so spot-on it's almost eerie. And because Hollywood exists under a magnifying glass, it can often feel like double the case there.

Reese Witherspoon and her 18-year-old daughter, Ava, for example, are straight-up doppelgangers, while Lisa Bonet and Zoë Kravitz could easily be mistaken for sisters even though they're a full 21 years apart.

From Jay-Z and Blue Ivy to Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn, see 30 celebrity kids who look just like their famous parents. It might be harder to tell them apart than you would think.

See anyone we missed? Sound off in the comments!