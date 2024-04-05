OMG! A ‘Legally Blonde’ Series Is Coming to TV

This is everything if you're a fan of Reese Witherspoon and her blonde bombshell movies if you will, Legally Blonde and Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, and Blonde.

Talk about one of her most iconic movie roles ever now coming to the small screen. I'm personally a superfan and cannot wait.

This romantic comedy franchise from the early 2000s is based on a book by Amanda Brown called Legally Blonde. According to Wikipedia, she wrote them based on her own experience while going to Stanford Law School. She was obsessed with fashion and beauty and loved flipping through the pages of Elle magazine. Because of that she often clashed with other law students.

In case you're not part of the immense cult following these movies have, it's basically about Reese Witherspoon's character, Elle Woods, who is a sorority girl perceived as a superficial blonde beauty whose beau breaks up with her since he's on his way to Harvard Law and he needs someone smart.

However, she turns out to be a brainiac while wearing her haute couture and attending Harvard Law. This all happens when she decides how hard could it be to get into Harvard and does so with flying pink colors.

According to Reese's production company Hello Sunshine, the television series is in the early development stages with Gossip Girl and The O.C. writers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage. Whoa, that's a powerhouse team.

While so many of us have been hoping for a Legally Blonde 3 for 20 years, this may just do the trick. According to the Screenrant website, all other details are tightly under wraps with Hello Sunshine.

Reese and Hello Sunshine have also developed Big Little Lies, Little Fires Everywhere, and The Morning Show.

