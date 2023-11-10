Is Reese Witherspoon Dating Recently Divorced Kevin Costner?

After rumors circulated that Hollywood power players Reese Witherspoon and Kevin Costner are dating, a rep for The Morning Show star set the record straight.

"This story is completely fabricated and not true," Witherspoon's rep told Page Six.

The rumor mill began churning after a Twitter poll asked fans to weigh in on the possibility of the two Oscar winners getting together romantically. Both movie stars recently went through divorces.

The Legally Blonde star finalized her divorce from ex-husband Jim Toth in August. The former flames share 10-year-old son Tennessee.

"We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together," they announced in a joint statement via Instagram, according to People.

Witherspoon also shares son Deacon Reese Phillippe and daughter Ava Phillippe with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

Costner recently split from wife Christine Baumgartner, who filed for divorce in May after 18 years of marriage.

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," a spokesperson for the 68-year-old actor said in a statement at the time.

"We ask that his, Christine's and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time," the rep added.

Costner and Baumgartner share three children: Hayes, 14; Cayden, 13; and Grace, 13.