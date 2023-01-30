Reese Witherspoon’s Spectacular Malibu Retreat Is Back on the Market — See Inside! (PHOTOS)
Reese Witherspoon's luxurious 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 4,000-square-foot Malibu retreat is back on the market, and pictures show a property that looks ready for a magazine shoot.
Witherspoon's former Malibu home is currently for sale again for $8 million, just over two years after the actor and producer and her husband, Hollywood talent agent Jim Toth, sold it for $6.7 million.
Originally built in 1949, the stunning farmhouse, dubbed Zuma Farms, has been fully modernized. The luxury residence offers an open floor plan with a fully updated galley kitchen, beams and high ceilings in the main living areas, a screening room with a wet bar and more, while the nearly two acres of grounds include outdoor dining and lounging areas, gardens and paths, a stream and a walking bridge, a stable and riding arena, a detached studio and a barn-themed guest house with its own kitchen.
The gated, very private property also includes a sports court and an Airstream that will sleep four.
According to online property sites, the $8 million asking price breaks down to $2,000 per square foot and a monthly payment of $49,943. Graham J. Larson with Sotheby's International Realty holds the listing on Witherspoon and Toth's former Malibu estate.
