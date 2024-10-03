Reese Witherspoon Writing First Novel With Mystery Author Harlan Coben

Do you love watching all of those international best-selling Harlan Coben books come to life as mini-series on Netflix? Oh they're so much fun, easily bingeable in one weekend.

There are eight mini-series on Netflix from Coben's 35 novels right now and when a new one drops onto the streaming service it catapults to the number one watched television show for several days if not weeks. Here's a list in case you want to make sure you didn't miss one, or maybe it's time to rewatch.

Anyway, I first saw the exciting news posted by Harlan himself on his Threads.

Thrilled to let you know that I'll be teaming up with the brilliant Reese Witherspoon for a new suspense novel.

I then jumped over to Reese's Instagram where she, too, posted that she can't believe Harlan actually agreed to write a thrilling suspense novel with her. Both Harlan and close friend Gwyneth Paltrow posted they're excitement, too.

Here's Reese's actual post to her more than 30 million followers. As you may know, Reese isn't just an actor but has a production company called Hello Sunshine as well as her book club so why not add author to her resume with one of the best.

Yes, this is Reese's first novel and what an author to collaborate with. According to Variety Magazine, we don't know the name of the novel, just that it will be released on October 14, 2025. You can preorder the 352 page thriller right now.

Will this book become a hit mini-series, too? No word yet, but personally I'd be shocked if it didn't considering it's Reese and Harlan.

Reese has written a memoir as well as three children’s books, now ready to make the jump to writing her first novel.

