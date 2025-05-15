Harlan Coben and Reese Witherspoon Mystery Has Name, Release Date

If you want to know how absolutely twisty, turny, and exciting Harlan Coben novels are, then just pick one up and prepare to put it down hours later. Or you can just choose from a myriad of his books that were turned into mini-series on Netflix.

There are at least eight on Netflix from Harlan's 35 novels, and when a new one drops onto the streaming service, it catapults to the number one most-watched television show for several days, if not weeks.

Addicting to say the least.

His next novel is due out in Ocotober 2025 and this time he had a co-writer in Reese Whitherspoon who is a book junkie. Her book club is up there with Oprah Winfrey's in guiding us to the best reads to get lost in.

It's called Gone Before Goodbye. Reese excitedly posted the news because last we knew, their mystery didn't have a name or a release date yet.

Reese has written a memoir as well as three children’s books, and has now made the jump to co-writing her first novel. Collaborating with Harlan is quite an extraordinary way to kick off yet another feather in her cap filled with acting credits, producing credits, and, of course, her book club.

Will this book become a hit mini-series, too? No word yet, but personally, I'd be shocked if it didn't, considering it's Reese and Harlan. Maybe Reese would even play the lead character at the center of all the suspense.

You can preorder the 352-page thriller right now.

