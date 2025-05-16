‘Legally Blonde’ Spin-Off TV Series Called ‘Elle’ Coming This Summer

This is everything if you're a fan of Reese Witherspoon and her blonde bombshell movies, if you will, Legally Blonde and Legally Blonde 2: Red, White, and Blonde.

Talk about one of her most iconic movie roles ever, now coming to the small screen.

According to Deadline, it's official. The spin-off series hits the small screen on Prime Video this summer.

This romantic comedy franchise from the early 2000s is based on a book by Amanda Brown called Legally Blonde. According to Wikipedia, she wrote them based on her own experience while going to Stanford Law School.

She was obsessed with fashion and beauty and loved flipping through the pages of Elle magazine. Because of that, she often clashed with other law students.

In case you're not part of the immense cult following these movies have, it's basically about Reese Witherspoon's character, Elle Woods, a popular sorority girl perceived as a fun, superficial blonde beauty. Her beau breaks up with her since he's on his way to Harvard Law and doesn't think she's smart enough or suitable for his future career.

However, she turns out to be a brainiac while wearing her haute couture and attending Harvard Law.

MYSTERY TIME: New Reese Witherspoon Book is Coming Out Soon

This all happens when she decides it's probably easy to get into Harvard Law and does so with flying colors.

According to Reese's production company, Hello Sunshine, the television series is in the early development stages with Gossip Girl and The O.C. writers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

Whoa, that's a powerhouse team. Here's what we know, according to Variety Magazine.

Amazon's Upfront 2025 Presentation Getty Images for Amazon loading...

Title: "Elle"

Streaming: Prime Video

Plot: Elle Woods' high school life in the 1990s.

Starring: Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods.

Executive Producer: Hello Sunshine. Reese Witherspoon, through her production company

13 Pizza Styles That Everyone Claims Are The Best (But They're Probably Wrong) Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll