Victoria Beckham, The Kardashian Family and More Celebs Celebrate Easter 2024

Happy Easter 2024!

On Sunday (Mar. 31), the annual holiday was celebrated. Actors, singers and entertainers posted photos from their family gatherings and festive celebrations.

David and Victoria Beckham spent the day with their children on a boat. She also reminisced on years past with photos of the kids eating a giant chocolate Easter Bunny and played with a Lego rubber duck. This year, Victoria sang along to Spice Girls songs with the girls while wearing Easter bunny ears, taking in the sun. David also shared a snapshot of him and his wife lounging donning the matching ears.

Nick Cannon managed to celebrate the Christian holiday with all of his twelve children with six mothers. Most of his springtime inspired posting was with him dressed in an Easter Bunny costume.

Coco and Ice-T took their daughter to an Easter brunch. Meanwhile, Kate Beckinsale was in the hospital for an unknown reason, but still wanted to celebrate by wearing fuzzy bunny socks. Paris Hilton had a full on photo shoot with her kids and springtime props.

Khloe Kardashian spent the day with her mother, Kris, and her children, True and Tatum, along with some of their cousins. Some of Kris' grandchildren got together to dye eggs and paint nutcrackers together. Additionally, Kourtney Kardashian shared photos of her family's Easter meal along with flowers and bible verses.

See all of the festive Easter photos, below.

