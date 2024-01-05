Why Gypsy Rose Blanchard Thinks She and Kim Kardashian Should Work Together

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is officially out of prison, on social media and even has her eyes set on a potential star-studded celebrity collaboration with one of her idols: Kim Kardashian.

Speaking to Extra, Blanchard revealed she hopes to work with Kardashian on a project very close to her heart: prison reform.

"I think it would be cool because she has also a huge platform for prison reform and I have been in prison," Blanchard revealed.

"So, I think having those two elements to each other, I think we can do some good for the world," she added

In July 2016, Blanchard was sentenced to 10 years in prison for her involvement in the murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard, who for years gaslit her daughter into believing she was ill and forced her to use both a feeding tube and wheelchair.

Throughout Blanchard's childhood and early adult life, Dee Dee convinced Blanchard she had leukaemia, muscular dystrophy, epilepsy and vision impairment, among other disabilities.

Blanchard was released early from prison on Dec. 28, 2023 after being granted parole.

READ MORE: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Defends Husband From Trolls Online

Kardashian has a long history of U.S. prison reform advocacy work, with plans to take her bar exam in 2025, according to US Weekly.

According to TIME, despite not officially having her lawyer certification, Kardashian helped negotiate the release of an incarcerated woman named Alice Marie Johnson in 2018.

"[With] Alice I felt like it was a fairly easy experience for me when I know it shouldn’t be to help get someone out. It takes 10 to 20 years to do what I did in six months," Kardashian told TIME.

According to People, in 2019 Kardashian wrote a letter to a judge on behalf of Momolu Stewart, helping to decrease his sentence.

She also previously partnered with Lyft to offer rides for soon-to-be-released inmates to get to job interviews.