Gypsy Rose Blanchard Says Her Husband’s ‘D Is Fire,’ Defends Him From Trolls: ‘Rocking My World Every Night’

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is standing by her man.

The viral sensation defended her husband Ryan Anderson from trolls in the comments section of a selfie he recently posted on Instagram.

"Ryan, don’t listen to the haters. I love you, and you love me. We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters," she began.

"If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON’T MATTER," Blanchard continued.

READ MORE: Gypsy Rose Reveals Which Unnecessary Surgery Causes Her Issues

"I love you ... besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night … yeah I said it, the D is fire ... happy wife happy life," she concluded her comment.

"Who said I gave a damn about what these jealous people say anyway, haha ... now come get it baby..." Anderson replied to his wife's comment.

See their interaction below:

attachment-Screenshot_20240103_121434_Instagram loading...

Since her release from prison, Blanchard's husband has been receiving hateful comments online, with people calling him "creepy" and claiming he bears a resemblance to Blanchard's late mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

"You look like her mom," one person commented on the same post.

"Am I the only one who finds him creepy? And something weird with him?" another user wrote.

"Something is so off about him," someone else alleged.

According to Hello! Magazine, Anderson, 37, and Blanchard, 32, first met in 2020 when he reached out to her during the COVID-19 pandemic. She was in prison at the time.

"I had watched her documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest, like three years before that. And then The Act came out and I've never watched The Act, but I remember my friends talking about The Act and I was like, 'I'll watch the documentary again.' So it was kind of fresh on my mind," Anderson told People.

The couple met face-to-face in 2021. They obtained a marriage license on June 27, 2022, and tied the knot a month later.

Blanchard was released from prison on Dec. 28, 2023 after being granted parole. She served eight years of her 10-year sentence for her involvement in the murder of her mother, who gaslit Blanchard into believing she was ill for most of her childhood and forced her to use both a feeding tube and wheelchair.

Dee Dee made her daughter believe she had leukaemia, muscular dystrophy, epilepsy and vision impairment, among other disabilities.

Anderson picked Blanchard up from the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri the day of her early release.