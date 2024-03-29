Gypsy Rose Blanchard Splits From Husband, Moves in With Parents: REPORT

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and husband Ryan Anderson have reportedly separated less than two years after getting married.

According to TMZ, Gypsy Rose, 32, announced her and Ryan's split in a message posted to her private Facebook account.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately, my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents [at their] home down the bayou. I have the support of my family and friends to help guide me through this," Gypsy Rose reportedly wrote.

"I am learning to listen to my heart. Right now I need time to let myself find who I am," the statement concluded.

How Long Was Gypsy Rose Blanchard Married?

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson tied the knot in a jailhouse ceremony conducted in July 2022. There were no guests at the ceremony.

Before her release from prison in December 2023, Gypsy Rose told People that she and Ryan were planning to have another wedding that would include their friends and family.

"We do plan on having a reception/redo wedding with all of our family and our friends and the dress and the cake and everything because we deserve that. I deserve that. He deserves that," Gypsy Rose said.

"Our prison wedding was just something to where we can make our vows to each other. It was something that meant something to us. And I think the party is kind of for everybody else and us, but mostly for everybody else," she continued.

Earlier this year, Gypsy Rose made headlines for saying she was a "happy wife" and claiming the "D is fire" after she and Ryan received hate comments about their relationship online.

"Ryan, don’t listen to the haters. I love you, and you love me. We do not owe anyone anything. Our family is who matters. If you get likes and good comments, great ... if you get hate then whatever, because THEY DON’T MATTER. I love you ... besides, they jealous because you are rocking my world every night … yeah I said it, the D is fire ... happy wife happy life," she wrote on social media in January.