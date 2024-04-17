You Won’t Believe Why Gypsy Rose Actually Left Her Husband

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is moving on from her husband Ryan Anderson now that she's out of prison and the reason why may surprise you.

According to Page Six, Gypsy Rose decided to call it quits after "a major fight" reportedly sparked by Anderson's food hoarding.

Allegedly Gypsy Rose was unaware of Anderson's habits until the two moved in together in their two-bedroom apartment in December 2023.

Sources claimed that Gypsy Rose was "especially bothered" by their fridge, which was full of "old food items that needed to be thrown away."

READ MORE: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Splits From Husband: REPORT

When she decided to throw out all of the expired food, Anderson was reportedly "not happy" and it sparked a "huge argument" that left her "shaken" because she thought it was "scary [Anderson] got so worked up about a fridge."

The incident reportedly reminded Gypsy Rose of her mother, Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, who was infamously killed by Gypsy Rose and her then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn.

Gypsy Rose also allegedly had issues with Anderson's sleeping habits, including his loud snoring and the way he became a "human furnace."

"People have been asking what is going on in my life. Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents’ home down the bayou," Gypsy Rose shared on March 15.

The two tied the knot in 2022 when Gypsy Rose was still incarcerated in Chillicothe, Mo.

Following her release from prison, the duo made many public appearances together which created several memes online, notably for declaring that "the d--- is fire."

Now, Gypsy Rose has officially filed for divorce and requested a restraining order against Anderson.

Now, Gypsy Rose has been spotted with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker, with whom she's been seen holding hands and getting matching tattoos.