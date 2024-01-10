How Does Gypsy Rose Blanchard Feel About Joey King’s Portrayal in ‘The Act’?

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is free — and with that comes renewed interest in her life, especially the way it has been portrayed onscreen.

After spending eight years (of a 10-year sentence) in prison for her involvement in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, Gypsy Rose is sharing her story with the world in her own words through a press tour rife with viral social media posts and plenty of meme-able moments.

Gypsy Rose's openness has led many to wonder about her opinion on The Act, the critically acclaimed series about her life starring Joey King which premiered on Hulu in 2019.

The show chronicled Gypsy Rose's experience suffering from Munchausen syndrome by proxy at the hands of her abusive mother, as well as the crime that ultimately ended Dee Dee's life — and Gypsy Rose's abuse.

The eight-episode mini-series also starred Patricia Arquette (Dee Dee) as well as AnnaSophia Robb, Chloë Sevigny and Calum Worthy.

Arquette's portrayal earned the series a Golden Globe and Emmy win in the awards shows' respective best supporting actress categories.

Did Gypsy Rose Watch The Act?

Gypsy Rose recently told E! News that she has never seen The Act, and doesn't plan on watching it.

"I haven't had a desire to look at it, I've lived it. I think that was for everyone else and not for the person that actually lived it. So, I won't be watching it," Gypsy Rose said in January 2024.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, she reiterated, "It was my life. I don't feel like I have to go back and watch it played out ... Not reliving the trauma is probably the best option for me."

According to TooFab, in her new book, Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom, Gypsy Rose writes of the show:

The Act brought an onslaught of emails from strangers all over the world. The corrections officers looked at me differently. Inmates wanted my autograph; others asked me for money, assuming being on television means you're rich. I still have no frame of reference or context for what led the general viewing public to their hype, because I have never seen The Act. I was not consulted or compensated for a show that made actor Joey King a household name.

She also wrote that she was "upset" she had "no control" over the show and that "no one asked me if it was okay that they made this about my life."

According to Women's Health, in 2019 Gypsy Rose also called the show's storyline "inaccurate" and contested some of the details shown in the series.

What Does Gypsy Rose Think About Joey King?

After the show first premiered in 2019, Gypsy Rose's family friend and spokesperson, Fancy Macelli, told E! that Gypsy was "very happy that Joey King was chosen to portray her."

However, in an email to Bustle in April 2019, Gypsy Rose wrote, "I feel it is very unfair and unprofessional that producers and co-producer Michelle Dean has used my actual name and story without my consent, and the life rights to do so."

Even though Gypsy Rose hasn't watched The Act, she has no ill feelings toward Joey King today.

"I'm sure that Joey King did an amazing job playing me. I actually heard an audio clip of her doing my voice and I think she got it spot on," Gypsy Rose shared with Access Hollywood in January 2024.

Gypsy Rose Wants This Actress to Play Her in a Biopic

When Gypsy Rose was asked who she'd personally choose to play her if she were to be involved in making a project about her life story, she pointed to one of Hollywood's brightest, youngest stars.

"You know, it's funny because I've always wanted Millie Bobby Brown to play me. I think she would be good at playing me. I always had [her] in mind!" she revealed to Access Hollywood about the Stranger Things star.