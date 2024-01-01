Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reveals Which Unnecessary Surgery Causes Her the Most Issues

Now that Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been released from prison, she is telling her personal story in her own words.

The 32-year-old revealed in a new interview with People what unnecessary surgery that her late mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, made her undergo that left her with the most difficult recovery and side effects. You'll recall that Gypsy was the victim of her mother's Munchausen by Proxy, where she made her daughter believe that she was seriously sick with various illnesses and made her undergo a slew of unfounded procedures.

Gypsy shared that when she underwent a surgery to remove two of her salivary glands behind her neck, she had trouble recovering from it and still suffers side effects from it to this day. Directly after the procedure she "didn't respond very well to the anesthesia,” which made the recovery process “really, really hard."

“To this day, it has left me with the side effects of having to clear my throat all the time. So I'm always, if you hear me, that is a constant thing that I've had ever since. And it annoys people to no end,” she added, but hopes that it doesn't bother people.

“It's because my saliva is very thick and so I'm always having to clear my throat. So it's been a negative side effect for me. And the reason why I had that surgery is because my mother had put [Orajel] on my gums to make me drool at the appointment and complain to the doctor that [I drool] too much," she recalled.

Gypsy was released from prison on Dec. 28 after serving eight years behind bars for the role she played in the murder of her mother.