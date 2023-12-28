Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released From Prison After Serving 7 Years

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been released from prison.

Gypsy was released from the Chillicothe Correctional Center at 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 28 after serving seven years E! News reports.

She was originally sentenced to 10 years for her role in the murder of her mother, Clauddine Blanchard. In 2015 Gypsy was in a relationship with Nicholas Godejohn and the two of them were arrested in connection to her mother's murder after her mother's remains were found in her home.

After an investigation, Gypsy was arrested and then pleaded guilty to second degree murder. She testified in court that her mother was allegedly abusive and kept her isolated from the world outside.

The news outlet goes on to say that Gypsy testified that it was her idea to kill her mother and that she was able to convince Godejohn to join in the crime. However, the couple did not stay together, and Gypsy would go on to marry Ryan Scott Anderson in June 2022.

Gypsy was set for release in 2026, but was able to be released after seven years, however, state law requires her to serve 85 percent of her sentence. Additionally, her time spent behind bars prior to her leading guilty to second degree murder was credited toward her sentence.

A docuseries is in the works called The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard. In the trailer for the project, she speaks about the abuse and her quest for freedom.

"After a lifetime of silence, I finally get to use my voice to share my story and speak my truth. As a survivor of relentless child abuse, this docuseries chronicles my quest for liberation and journey through self-discovery. I am unapologetically myself and unafraid to expose the hidden parts of my life that have never been revealed until now," she says.

The docuseries is set to air on Lifetime Jan. 5, 6 and 7 at 8pm ET/PT.