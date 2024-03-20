Alleged Burglar Hilariously Stretches, Does Yoga Before the Crime: WATCH

A hilarious video of an alleged burglar has gone viral after she was caught on security camera footage doing stretches and yoga poses before stealing from a bakery in Australia.

Making the video even funnier is the sped-up pace and cartoonish music that accompanies the lengthy stretching session.

According to 9 News, the 44-year-old woman was charged with burglary after breaking into Phillippa's Bakery at 3 a.m. on March 3.

The woman allegedly swiped several items, including some delicious almond croissants.

READ MORE: Amazon Driver Has Unexpected Reaction After Being Recorded

"Seems like yoga is a must before breaking in," the bakery said in a social media post, per 9 News, adding that they were "quite surprised" by the whole situation.

"A few things were stolen including some croissants which were clearly too tempting for this flexible burglar," they continued.

They said that the woman stole the baker's shoes, an iPad, and cleaning products along with the croissants.

The woman was arrested and charged with theft, burglary and going equipped to steal. She was bailed out of jail and awaits a hearing in May.

The video footage of the woman preparing for her croissant heist has gone viral online and has viewers "cracked up."

"I’m sorry but I’m rooting for her," one person joked in a tweet after witnessing the woman's dedication to her crime.

"I hope I get selected as a juror in Melbourne so my queen can go home free," another person quipped in reply.

On TikTok, one person shared their own wild burglar story in the comments section.

"When they broke into my store one of the robbers took a huge dump in the yard I’m supposing to fit through the metal bars lol. They have technique lol," the person wrote.

"How is this real," someone else laughed.