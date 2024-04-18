YouTube Star Abhradeep Saha, a.k.a. Angry Rantman, Dead at 27 Following Surgery

YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, a.k.a. Angry Rantman, passed away at age 27 on April 17 following a major surgery.

His family shared the tragic news on his social media accounts.

"With profound grief and sorrow, we hereby declare the sad and untimely demise of Abhradeep Saha AKA #AngryRantman today at 10:18 hrs IST. He touched the lives of millions with his Honesty, humour and unwavering spirit. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him," the family shared.

'As we mourn his loss, let us remember the joy he brought to our lives and hold on to the cherished memories we share together. Inspiring change one rant at a time," they said.

Just weeks ago, the family shared Saha's surgery with his audience.

Though the reason for the surgery was undisclosed, it was reportedly a "major" surgery and the family shared updates about the creator's recovery.

"Surgery went well just post surgery complications let’s all pray for his recovery god bless!!!" Saha's brother wrote on his YouTube account.

In early April, Saha's father shared another health update with his followers on YouTube.

"It was major surgery, Still in the ICU recovery will be long Let’s hope for the best till then no uploads," he said.

Unfortunately, his condition did not improve and the family shared a second update over the weekend.

"He is in a really critical situation with life saving support System, Pray for a Faster Recovery," they said.

Per E! News, many sports teams that Saha covered and followed on his YouTube channel expressed their condolences for the video creator.

"The BFC family is saddened to learn about the passing of #IndianFootball faithful Abhradeep Saha. A West Block Blue through and through, Abhradeep's love for the game knew no bounds and the passion in his rants will be missed. Rest in peace," Bengaluru FC shared on Twitter/X.

Kerala Blasters FC also wrote on Twitter/X, "Today, we mourn the loss of one of the most enthusiastic and passionate voices in Indian football. We will dearly miss his memorable rants and love for the beautiful game."