Cat Accidentally Shipped to Amazon Spent Six Days in the Return Box (Video)

Whoa! I'm sure I don't have to tell you how devastating this could have turned out and to be honest, I wouldn't write about it if it had a sad ending because that would just be too hard to do.

It all started in Utah with Amazon's try-before-you-buy thingy. According to KSL-TV in Salt Lake City, when Carrie Clark decided to return something to Amazon. She sealed up the big box and off it went to California traveling more than 600 miles.

Meanwhile, later that day Carrie noticed her love and joy furry best friend Galena, an indoor cat only, was missing.

There was an exhaustive search with friends and family for several days with everyone keeping an eye out for Galena according to KSL-TV who emailed back and forth with Carrie.

Galena is a huge emotional support to me and has helped me get through many health challenges over the past six years. The anxiety and stress of not knowing what happened to her was excruciating.

Anyone who is a pet owner knows how absolutely, searingly agonizing this experience would be. I don't even want to think about it as I'm sure you don't either.

But as I mentioned above, it's a joyous ending and Galena is doing just fine for several, lucky reasons. The box she was hiding in was big, the temperature outside wasn't too cold or hot, and the Amazon employee, Brandy, at the California warehouse, jumped into action.

According to Parade, after Galena's six days trapped in a box without food or water Brandy, who found Galena, took her home to care for her. She also took Galena to the vet after letting Carrie know Galena was safe and sound.

Carrie and her husband were on the next flight out to get their beloved pet.

We brought Galena’s pink carrier, food, favorite treats, and towels that smelled like home. We couldn’t wait to see her again!

Here's the video of their joyous reunion. According to this USA Today video Galena lost a bit of weight and was dehydrated but will be just fine.

Surprising Celebrities Who are Country Music Fans Here's a list of surprising celebrities who love country music. Gallery Credit: Nicole Taylor