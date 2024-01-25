Did You Know Kim Kardashian Owns a Business That Has Nothing to Do With Fashion or Beauty?

I had no idea that Kim Kardashian had any kind of business or company focus outside of beauty, fashion, and reality television. I'm not sure how I missed this. Maybe it's because I don't watch her reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and am not even sure it's still on television except maybe in syndication.

Anyway, what captured my attention is that this Los Angeles-based reality star and entrepreneur chose Boston as its home base, too. Very not LA or even New York. I was scrolling through Instagram when this popped up.

SKKY Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm co-founded by Kim Kardashian and Jay Sammons in 2022, focuses on both control and minority investments in consumer, digital, media, hospitality, and luxury companies.

According to the BBC, this Boston-based venture into private equity just adds to her $1.8 billion net worth as the 40-something-year-old joins other celebrities who launched their own private equity and venture capital investment firms. Those include Gwyneth Paltrow, Serena Williams, and Leonardo DiCaprio. Kim's was founded in the fall of 2022.

But why Boston? Well, it's about as simple of a reason as you can get. Kim's partner Jay lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts literally bordering the city according to his LinkedIn profile. It's also where he received an MBA from Harvard once upon a time. Meanwhile, since Kim lives in the Los Angeles area, that's the company's second office, according to the SKKY website.

Oh, and while writing this, I googled Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and it did end in 2021. Meanwhile, her venture with reality television continues with The Kardashians streaming on Hulu.

Glaring Continuity Errors From Popular TV Series Stacker scoured articles, interviews, TikToks, fan forums, and YouTube clips to compile 25 of the most glaring continuity mistakes from popular TV series. Gallery Credit: Stacker