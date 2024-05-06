Kim Kardashian went viral for her Met Gala look, but it wasn't a shock factor that made people start talking and typing.

On Monday (May 6), the 2024 Met Gala took place at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Kardashian opted to wear a metallic lace dress paired with a grey cardigan.

The gown was Margiela by John Galliano and showed off her curves, which accentuated her waist. Social media users were skeptical if she Photoshopped the professional photos of her in her outfit posted to her social media accounts because of how small her hips are.

"Girl where is your waist???," one user replied. Others shared similar sentiments and “Kim hips” went viral on TikTok and Twitter. Hundreds of users speculated whether or not the photos were retouched and once they saw video of her from the carpet, some questioned how she attained the size and showed concern for her health.

On the other hand, some fans were confused as to why Kardashian did not adhere to the the official theme of this year's gala as "The Garden of Time," while the title of the Costume Institute's spring exhibit was, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion." One user wrote, "Ma'am, did you not get the theme?"

Other people were confused as to why Kardashian opted to wear a cardigan with the stunning gown, feeling as though it made the outfit less visually captivating. "Girl take this cardigan off," a user replied. Numerous people questioned, "Why the cardigan?" With some believing that the two different fabrics of the dress and cardigan took away from her outfit.

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals Aliah Anderson, Getty Images loading...