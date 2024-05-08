Cardi B Accused of Racism at Met Gala: ‘Didn’t Want to Be Offensive’

Cardi B is defending herself against claims that she was racist at the 2024 Met Gala on May 8.

The claims that she was racist stems from when Emma Chamberlain asked the "I Like It" rapper who designed her dress and she did not know the name of the person.

"They're Asian and everything," Cardi B responded.

People were quick to critique her over the fact that she did not know the name of the designer of her black gown and instead used the designer's race to describe them.

"Not knowing the name of the designer is lowkey insulting + calling them Asian and everything… no no!" one person commented on the YouTube video.

"Nah she messed herself up not knowing the designer," read another comment.

"Forgetting the designer at MET... impolite dang," someone else added.

The dress was made by clothing brand Windowsen and designer Sensen Lii.

Cardi has since come to the defense of herself after the internet criticized her for her remark.

In a since-deleted video that was uploaded to Instagram, she said that she "had a lot of things on" her mind and that she was "very scared" when she was rushed to the front of the line at the gala.

"I kind of forgot how to pronounce the designer's name because his name is a little bit complicated... my mind was just racing," Cardi B said according to The Daily Mail.

She also clarified that she used the word "Asian" instead of using a nationality because she "didn't want to be offensive" and that she didn't want to butcher the pronunciation of Lii's name.

"I feel like the designer and my stylist worked really hard for this theme, so for you to be kind of shady because she feel offended or whatever, it just proves why you're the former director," Cardi shared.

"You're trying to offend me but you're actually offending the people behind-the-scenes," she continued.

READ MORE: These Celebrities Nailed the 2024 Met Gala Theme

Lii appears to have no bad blood with Cardi over the incident, because the designer took to Instagram Stories to repost Cardi thanking them for making the dress.

"I have to give another thank you to Windowsen. I chose you because of your amazing talent and you came through really making this Met Gala a night to remember," Cardi wrote.

Lii reposted it and shared a read heart emoji and thanked Cardi B.