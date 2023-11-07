Gwyneth Paltrow Says Only This MCU Star Could Convince Her to Act Again

Gwyneth Paltrow might not be acting anymore, but there is one actor who could potentially convince her to return to the big screen.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards, Paltrow shared that one of her MCU co-stars is the person that could persuade her back into acting.

"Well, it would be very hard for me to do any acting right at the moment, just because of my job," Paltrow began.

"But, I guess Robert Downey Jr. could probably always get me back. You know, to some degree," she shared.

Paltrow and Downey have been acting partners in several of the Marvel movies. They previously starred together in three Iron Man movies, other MCU movies like The Avengers and the Spider-Man movies with Tom Holland.

Despite her possible return to acting, Paltrow went on to say to the publication that she is happy to continue her work with Goop, Paltrow's wellness and lifestyle brand.

"It's taken a lot of hard work and perseverance, but you know, I do it with so much love, and so I'm glad to see that we've been able to build year over year. It's thrilling," Paltrow said.

Outside of her work with the Marvel movies, Paltrow has received acclaim for her acting roles. She previously won an Academy Award for Best Actress in 1999 for her role Shakespeare in Love.

She previously joked to Vogue earlier this year that she uses that award as a doorstop during her appearance on their "73 Questions" segment when she used it to prop open a wooden gate.