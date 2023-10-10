Gwyneth Paltrow Keeps Her Oscar Award in the Most Ridiculous Place, Apparently

Gwyneth Paltrow is an Academy Award-winning actress, but apparently her Oscar trophy is more useful propping the doors of her home open than sitting pretty on a shelf.

While answering Vogue's "73 Questions," the actress revealed she uses her golden Oscar award as a doorstop in the backyard of her luxurious home in Amagansett, N.Y.

The person who interview Paltrow compliments Paltrow on her Oscar before he pans the camera down to ground where it can be seen between the path and a wooden gate.

"My doorstop! It works perfectly," Paltrow says in the video, gesturing to the trophy as it can be seen propping open a wooden gate leading to a path.

Watch Gwyneth Paltrow's full "73 Questions" segment, below:

However, it turns out Paltrow was just joking.

When questioned about the unusual doorstop, a representative for Paltrow told Variety that "of course, it’s a joke."

Paltrow took home the Oscar for Best Actress in 1999 for her role in Shakespeare in Love. It was her first and only nomination at the Academy Awards.

During her acceptance speech, Paltrow thanked the Academy as well as her family.

"I would not have been able to play this role had I not understood love of a tremendous magnitude, and for that I thank my family. My mother Blythe Danner, who I love more than anything, and my brother Jake Paltrow, who is just the dearest person in the whole world," she said.

"My earthly guardian angel, Mary Wigmore. And especially to my father Bruce Paltrow, who has surmounted insurmountable obstacles this year. I love you more than anything in the world," Paltrow continued.

Paltrow may not actually use her Oscar trophy as a doorstop, but there is another Academy Award-winning star who does store their Oscar in the most peculiar place.

Kate Winslet keeps her 2009 Best Actress Oscar for The Reader in her bathroom for a hilarious, yet surprisingly thoughtful, reason.

"The whole point is for everybody to pick it up and go, ‘I’d like to thank my son and my dad’ — and you can always tell when someone has, because they’re in there a little bit longer after they flushed," Winslet told the Wall Street Journal in 2015.

"They’ll come out looking slightly pink-cheeked. It’s hysterical," she added.