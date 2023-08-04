Why Gwyneth Paltrow Is Taking a Break From Social Media

Gwyneth Paltrow is taking a break from social media.

Paltrow announced her social media break via her Instagram account Wednesday (Aug. 2), alongside a photo of her peacefully sitting under a tree at night.

The Goop founder revealed she is taking a break from social media to focus on being more "present" in her life.

"Taking this full moon energy with me as I go into a social media break. Going to work on being present. Happy summer," she wrote.

In the comments section, some of Paltrow's famous friends shared their thoughts about her break from social media.

"I know you won’t see this but I back this message," Katy Perry wrote.

"Good for you," Michelle Pfeiffer commented.

"Beauty," Naomi Watts shared.

Gwyneth Paltrow Won't Let Her Kids on Social Media

The Oscar-winning actress previously revealed that her children are not allowed to have public social media accounts.

According to People, in a 2020 interview with Rob Lowe for his podcast Literally! With Rob Lowe, Paltrow shared that she tries to keep her son Moses, 17, and daughter Apple, 19, off social media as much as possible.

"I won't let them be public on any social media or anything like that. I try to keep them out of the public eye as much as possible," Paltrow said, though Apple has since created a private Instagram account.

The Iron Man star noted she also won't let her kids make their own YouTube channels.

"You know, now it's different, 'cause kids are like, 'Can I have a YouTube channel?' and I'm like, 'No, you can't. Absolutely not,'" Paltrow said.

"As a parent you think, all I can do for these kids is teach them right from wrong and teach them what work is," she continued.

Paltrow shares Moses and Apple with her ex-husband, Coldplay singer Chris Martin.