Gwyneth Paltrow ‘Wanted to Do the Right Thing’ During Ski Accident Trial

Gwyneth Paltrow was determined to "do the right thing" during her ski accident trial.

The 51-year-old actress won her high-profile case earlier this year, after she was accused of causing a collision between herself and Terry Sanderson on a ski slope in 2016.

The Oscar-winning actress told PEOPLE: "I found myself in that situation and it was really important to me to go there and try to do the right thing."

The jury ultimately sided with Gwyneth, but she hated the attention that the trial created.

She explained: "I didn't want to create any more attention. I wanted it to be about truth coming out.

"That's what I was just sort of focused on. It was an intense experience. I kept saying to myself, in life, if you believe in God or the universe or whatever, I do believe that we're always exactly where we're supposed to be. And we don't have to understand it."

Gwyneth believes that her fighting spirit is linked to her being a Libra.

She reflected: "I really believe in fighting for what's right.

"But I do think that when things have come up in my life where something's been egregious and there's an opportunity to try to change culture around that for women, I've sort of dove in."

Gwyneth was awarded $1 in damages after a jury found that Sanderson was "100 percent" at fault for the accident.

Following the verdict, the actress admitted that she was "pleased" with the outcome.

Gwyneth said in a statement: "I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity.

"I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case."