Gwyneth Paltrow Responds to ‘Epic’ NSFW Questions About Her Sex Life

Gwyneth Paltrow isn't afraid to share it all with her more than 8 million Instagram followers — including whether or not she "licks a--."

During a Q&A on the Goop creator's Instagram Story on Friday (July 14), someone asked the actress, "Do you lick a-- Gwineth (sic)?"

"Not generally, no," Paltrow cheekily replied.

When another person asked about Paltrow's sexuality — "Got a little homo in you or nah?" — Paltrow responded, "These questions are epic," dodging the question.

When asked about her first "star crushes," Paltrow simply replied, "KEANU FOREVER."

Many people reacted to the movie star's ultra candid Instagram Stories on Twitter.

"Half a mimosa at brunch, and me & the girls start acting like we’re on a Gwyneth Paltrow Instagram AMA [Ask Me Anything]," one person joked in a tweet.

"If Gwyneth keeps doing Instagram Q&As throughout the strike, we won’t have to worry about [a] lack of entertainment," another person tweeted.

Paltrow has made headlines in the past for her TMI behavior.

In 2020, she went viral for selling a $75 candle apparently scented like her vagina. According to Page Six, the scent notes included geranium, citrusy bergamot and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed. The candle quickly sold out.

The Iron Man star also posed nude in gold paint for her 50th birthday in 2022.

"All I know is that they’re painting me gold and that I have to be naked. I feel so good turning 50, and this is about expressing that sense of energy and optimism that I’m experiencing. It’s more about the female gaze and just a sense of fun," she said of the photo shoot.

In May 2023, Paltrow spoke candidly about her relationships with Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck during a chat on the popular podcast Call Her Daddy. She called Affleck's skills in the bedroom "technically excellent."