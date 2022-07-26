A big part of planning a vacation is choosing the perfect place to stay. More and more people are choosing Airbnb — an online marketplace for lodging, primarily homestays for vacation rentals and tourism activities — as an alternative to hotels.

When someone arrives at their vacation rental, they expect it to be clean, comfortable and resemble the photos they saw on the rental's website.

Unfortunately, this wasn't the case for TikTok user Paige, a.k.a. @paigeunavailable, when she arrived at a rather disgusting Airbnb rental featuring dirt and debris everywhere. Or, at least, she thought it was her Airbnb rental, an ordeal she shared on TikTok.

Referring to the apartment as "the Airbnb of our nightmares," the video reveals dirt on the floor, stains on the carpets and a dirty shower, as well as leftover food and mold in the fridge.

"There's, like, stuff all over the sheets," one person can be heard saying in the clip.

The footage also shows Paige contacting her Airbnb host to let them know the apartment is in shambles.

"We just arrived at the Airbnb and the place is an absolute mess. There's hair and dust all over the floors, dirt in the bed, stains on the pillows and the fridge is disgusting. I cannot sleep comfortably here," her message reads.

The host is shocked. "I absolutely do not understand! Could you send me more photos? I will send [them] to my cleaner now," their response reads.

After Paige sends the photos, however, she gets an unexpected response. It turns out she's in the wrong unit!

"You're in the wrong place. The apartment is 201," the host's message clarifies, to which Paige writes back apologizing profusely.

"Oh my god! I am SO SO sorry," her message to the host reads.

"Just when [you] think it can't get any worse," she captioned her video tour of the filthy apartment, which went viral on TikTok with 3.6 million views. Watch below:

TikTok users were gobsmacked by the video, with many wondering what the person who actually lives there might think if they ever come across the viral clip.

"Imagine seeing your place on the news being blasted for its filth!?" one person commented.

"Let me go clean up just in case someone breaks into my apartment and posts it on TikTok," another wrote.

Paige later followed up with a video revealing her correct Airbnb.

"OK, this looks a lot more like the ad," she captioned the clip, which shows a pristine apartment. Watch below: