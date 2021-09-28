Mila Kunis has officially reentered the chat on celebrity bathing habits.

The Bad Moms star and her husband Ashton Kutcher inadvertently started an intense debate on how often celebs shower earlier this year when they revealed on Dax Shepherd's Armchair Expert podcast that they only bathe their children when they're obviously dirty.

"Now, here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them," Kutcher clarified. "Otherwise, there's no point."

The couple added that they themselves didn't always use soap, which led to celebrities including The Rock weighing in about their own grooming habits. It was... a lot.

But that was the end of that. Well, it was until Kunis reignited the conversation in an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week.

A teaser video from her appearance as a guest host revealed that DeGeneres wanted all the tea. Kunis started by calling the debate "so dumb," but she certainly spilled.

She explained how the conversation came about and said that her "intent every day" is to put the kids in the bath.

"I wake up every day and I'm like 'today I'm going to shower my kids,'" she joked. "Then bedtime happens, and I forgot to feed them. And it's just like..."

She promised that the kids touch a "body of water just about every day." However, the bar then shifted from "just about every day" to "almost every other day." And it turns out that the body of water ranges from a pool to a sprinkler. Hey, whatever works, I guess?

Kunis also made it clear that she showers, but doesn't always wash her hair.

Most importantly, she and Kutcher keep their pets clean. "We bathe our dogs," Kunis laughed. "Does that make people happy?"

Check out the video below.

Before she was done, Kunis also poked fun at other celebrities who felt the need to chime in this summer.

"Apparently The Rock showers," she teased. "So congratulations, The Rock. You showered."

She also made sure to point out that she does actually feed her kids, so to stave off those headlines, it was just a joke!