50 Celebrity Pairs We Always Mistake for Each Other

Kevin Winter / Frederick M. Brown, Getty Images

You know the old folk tale that everyone has a doppelgänger in the world? This is also true when it comes to the Hollywood elite.

It’s wild how much two totally different stars can actually look alike, from Minka Kelly and Leighton Meester to Ed Helms and Jason Sudeikis. Maybe it’s a similar facial structure, haircut or smile: When you put some celebs side by side, chances are you’ll find yourself taking a second look to tell who is who.

Below, we’ve rounded up 50 strikingly similar celebrity duos we often mistake for one another.

Celebrity Doppelgängers

 

Filed Under: brittany murphy, Dax Shepard, Demi Moore, Evan Rachel Wood, Henry Cavill, Jeff Bridges, Kim Kardashian, Lili Reinhart, Margot Robbie, Mila Kunis, Millie Bobby Brown, Natalie Portman, Nina Dobrev, Sarah Hyland, Tom Hardy, Victoria Justice, Will Ferrell
Categories: Celebrity News, News, Photo Galleries
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top