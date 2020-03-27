50 Celebrity Pairs We Always Mistake for Each Other

You know the old folk tale that everyone has a doppelgänger in the world? This is also true when it comes to the Hollywood elite.

It’s wild how much two totally different stars can actually look alike, from Minka Kelly and Leighton Meester to Ed Helms and Jason Sudeikis. Maybe it’s a similar facial structure, haircut or smile: When you put some celebs side by side, chances are you’ll find yourself taking a second look to tell who is who.

Below, we’ve rounded up 50 strikingly similar celebrity duos we often mistake for one another.