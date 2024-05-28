Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ Children Are Look-Alikes of Their Protective Parents in Rare Public Sighting

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis made a rare public outing with their look-alike kids at a recent L.A. Sparks vs. Indiana Fever WNBA game.

The fam sat courtside and even got to meet popular rookie Caitlin Clark.

See the cute snap of Kutcher and Kunis with daughter Wyatt, 9, and son Dimitri, 7, below.

The famous family shares a connection with Clark since Kutcher attended the same college as the basketball star – the University of Iowa.

Kutcher even rocked a hat representing the school to the basketball game.

Meanwhile, his son twinned with him by wearing an Iowa Hawkeyes sweatshirt.

The Fever's official social media even shared an adorable video of the family meeting Clark after the game.

In the clip, Clark walks over to the actors and their kids, and their daughter Wyatt is seen slapping a hand over her mouth in disbelief.

Kutcher immediately goes in for a hug before letting the superstar athlete greet his kids and pose for a picture.

The man taking the photo then requests that Kutcher and Kunis slide in for a group photo, with Clark adding cheerfully, "Get in!"

To make the night even sweeter, Clark's team – the Fever – defeated the Sparks 78 to 73.

The basketball game marks the very first time the Kutcher-Kunis children have attended a public event with their famous parents.

The couple have spoken about their children publicly, but have chosen to mostly keep them out of the spotlight.

Kutcher and Kunis reconnected in 2012 and married in 2015 after starring on That '70s Show together as young actors in the late '90s and early '00s.

They welcomed Wyatt in Oct. 2014 before adding Dimitri to their family in Nov. 2016.

The couple opened up about family life to Entertainment Tonight in 2021 and discussed how they juggle their busy work schedules with parenting.

"We tag team! We never work at the same time. And we only shoot on location during summer breaks, and the rest of the time we shoot at home," Kunis shared.