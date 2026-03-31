Mila Kunis’ continued contact with a former co-star is reportedly creating tension behind the scenes.

The actress is said to still be in touch — and even a little “flirty” — with actor Josh O’Connor, whom she starred alongside in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

According to a new report, the dynamic may be putting pressure on her marriage to Ashton Kutcher.

A Close Connection

According to In Touch, Kunis and O’Connor grew close while filming the 2025 Netflix movie and have remained in contact since production wrapped.

READ MORE: Nerd Alert! Celebrities With Surprisingly Geeky Hobbies

“They have real chemistry, the kind you can’t fake,” a source claimed. “You don’t really see it in the movie, but you totally see it whenever they’re in the same room, and during the entire press tour.”

Kunis has also spoken highly of her co-star, previously calling him “a wonderful human being” and “a great human” she loves on a “personal level.”

Tension at Home

While the relationship is described as friendly, the report claims Kutcher has not been entirely comfortable with how close the two have remained.

Sources say the situation is “testing” his patience, even as he continues to support Kunis’ work in major film projects.

“Mila working in big Hollywood movies is important to him and something he wants to model for their kids,” the source said. “But Ashton needs to be realistic. Of course, you’re going to make new friends and hit it off with new co-stars.”

Another Layer

The source also described O’Connor as a “safe guy” for Kunis to flirt with, noting that he is currently in a “serious long-term relationship” with Irish actress Alison Oliver.

READ MORE: 10 Famous Rom-Com Couples With Zero Onscreen Chemistry

Even so, it’s the kind of situation that can get complicated quickly — especially when work and personal lives start to overlap.