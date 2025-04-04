These Celebrities Refuse to Leave Inheritances for Their Kids

Money might buy happiness, but if that’s the case, these celebrities’ kids are in for a rude awakening when it comes to their inheritances—or rather, lack thereof.

While many singers, actors, TV personalities and other famous stars have amassed massive fortunes during their lifetimes, it’s becoming increasingly more common for celebrities to choose not to pass their wealth down to the next generation in their family.

For some celebrities, the decision to not leave their child or children any inheritance is reflective of how they themselves grew up—without a silver spoon in their mouths. For others, it’s an attempt to make their kids more independent, while some brush off the idea of an inheritance solely based on philosophy. Still, the move marks a bold stance for anyone who has that much money.

Some famous people, such as rock star Sting, have decided to not leave their children any money so they can spend their hard-earned cash while they’re still alive. Others, such as Elton John, have chosen to not leave money behind for family because of the privilege it would give them. While these decisions may seem controversial, they spark a larger conversation about society and generational wealth.

Stars Who Refuse to Leave Inheritances for Their Kids

Discover 13 rich and famous celebrities who have decided not to leave their children with any inheritance, despite their vast wealth.
