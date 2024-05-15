Victoria Justice Says Dan Schneider Treated Her Unfairly at Nickelodeon

Victoria Justice has broken her silence on her experience with Dan Schneider at Nickelodeon in the wake of the shocking Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV documentary.

Schneider was accused of workplace misconduct and sexual harassment by former co-workers, writers, and child stars who worked on popular Nickelodeon shows like All That, The Amanda Show, and Zoey 101.

Justice shared her perspective in a new interview with Marie Claire.

"Something that was very evident in the documentary is that Dan had a very large ego, and sometimes that ego clouded his better judgment and affected the way he treated people, and there were times I felt like I was being treated unfairly," she revealed.

The actress and singer stressed to the magazine that she never experienced any sexual harassment, but that the unfair treatment she experienced worsened toward the end of her time on Victorious, her second show with the network.

Justice first got her big break on Zoey 101 alongside Jamie Lynn Spears.

As for the accusations against Schneider that claimed he intentionally infused inappropriate adult jokes into kids' programming, Justice admitted that some of them "were in poor taste."

In his response video to the documentary, Schneider admitted that he owes many people apologies.

"I would say I'm definitely one of the people on that list," Justice said.

"After watching his apology, I think he recognizes that he did a lot of things wrong, and I think if he could step back into a time machine, he would do a lot of things differently," she added.

She also noted that she has not been in contact with Schneider since she left Nickelodeon, aside from the occasional birthday text.

"I'm not condoning any of his behavior. At the end of the day, my relationship with Dan is a very complex one: I met him when I was 12 years old, and he's the person that gave me this big break. He completely changed my life," she shared.

"Most likely I wouldn't be here where I am today if it weren't for him, and for him seeing something in me. For that I will always be grateful," the "Raw" singer said.