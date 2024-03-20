Drake Bell Quietly Criticizes Josh Peck in Wake of Explosive ‘Quiet on Set’ Docuseries

Drake Bell is quietly supporting the criticism of his former Drake & Josh co-star Josh Peck's silence in the wake of the explosive docuseries Quiet on Set.

The series dives into the abuse that went on behind the scenes at Nickelodeon and explores the many inappropriate jokes that were written for children's TV.

In the second episode, it was revealed that Bell was going to discuss his never-before-heard story.

Bell bravely shared that he was a victim of sexual abuse while he was a child actor. The perpetrator, Brian Peck, was an on-set dialogue coach and even appeared as a frequent character on Nick's iconic kids sketch comedy show, All That.

Following the docuseries' release, many fans and former Nickelodeon stars reacted in various ways to the bombshell.

Ned's Declassified's Devon Werkheiser made a public apology to Bell after insensitively joking about the series.

"So sorry to Drake. Gutted I hurt you," he wrote in a tweet after Bell called him out.

Other stars, such as iCarly and Drake & Josh's Jerry Trainor, unfollowed Nickelodeon and the infamous writer-producer who was one of the focuses of the docuseries, Dan Schneider.

However, one important voice has been loudly silent throughout the ordeal: Josh Peck.

Bell liked a tweet about his former co-star that said, "Josh Peck being silent during this doesn't sit well for me."

Peck's notable silence caused his name to trend on Twitter/X as fans wondered what his point of view on the situation was since he worked closely with Bell for so many years.

Fans also pointed out that Peck allegedly defended Schneider in the wake of iCarly star Jennette McCurdy's shocking memoir in 2022. At the time, he said that McCurdy blocked his number over requests to appear on his podcast to talk about her story.

"So Josh Peck defended Dan [Schneider] when [Jennette McCurdy] spoke out," one fan tweeted. "Wow."

One person tweeted a video of Peck saying "Shut the f--k up!" in a movie and said, "Josh Peck when anyone brings up sexual abuse allegations against Dan Schneider."

Other fans criticized Peck for a TikTok video he posted amid the airing of the docuseries.

"If I haven't talked to you since 2023 take that as a f--king sign that you don't exist to me anymore," Peck lip-synced to a TikTok audio in the video.

Many viewers assumed that the video was directed at Bell.

"Your silence speaks volumes bro. It’s really sad," one viewer commented.

"The timing with this is .. odd," another person wrote in the comments.