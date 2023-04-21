Drake Bell’s Wife Files for Divorce Week After Nickelodeon Star Went ‘Missing’

Drake Bell's wife, Janet Von Schmeling, has filed for divorce.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Von Schmeling filed for divorce earlier this week, mere days after Bell had been reported "missing" and later found.

In the paperwork, Von Schmeling reveals that she and the former Drake & Josh actor had been separated since September and she went on to cite irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce.

The couple had been married for four years and shares one son together, 2-year-old Wyatt. Bell's ex is seeking to have primary custody of him, spousal support and for Bell to have visitation rights with Wyatt.

The news comes after Entertainment Tonight reported that Bell and Von Schmeling had a "falling out" which led to Bell's disappearance.

Around noon on April 13, Bell had been reported "missing" after he was last seen on April 12 driving a grey 2022 BMW near the Mainland High School around 9PM.

A few hours later, he had been found safe and the incident was said to not be as dire as was being reported at that time.

Bell responded to the claims that he was missing by unleashing a tweet where he joked about it.

"You leave your phone in the car and don't answer for the night and this?" he said.

In the past, Bell has had some trouble with the law.

In June 2021, NBC reported that Bell pleaded guilty to "attempted endangering [of] children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles."

In 2015, he was arrested for a DUI and he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor and spent four days in jail.

As of reporting, nether Bell nor his reps have spoken on the news of his divorce.