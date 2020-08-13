Drake Bell Denies Ex-Girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt’s Allegations of Physical and Verbal Abuse

Drake Bell is denying allegations that he physically and verbally abused his ex-girlfriend, Melissa Lingafelt.

The former Drake & Josh star gave a statement to Variety concerning the allegations.

"I never abused my ex-girlfriend or did so many of the other things Melissa falsely claimed on her TikTok video," he said, via a representative.

"As our relationship ended — more than a decade ago — we, unfortunately, both called each other terrible names, as often happens when couples are breaking up," he confessed. "But that is it. Clearly, Melissa still felt close enough to me just last year that she was comfortable reaching out to ask me to provide her with financial support during a tough time (which I did)."

Bell said that he doesn't know if her current behavior is a "misguided quest" for money or attention. "I cannot and will not allow these offensive and defamatory allegations to go unchallenged and I am reviewing my legal options," he concluded.

Lingafelt made her allegations public earlier this week on TikTok, in a clip responding to the "Think you can hurt my feelings?" trend.

"I lived with and dates an alcoholic, abusive Drake Bell from 16-19 (years old)," she claimed in the video.

Since posting, five other women have came forward and shared their stories with Lingafelt, who re-posted their claims.

"First, I would like to start out with saying I don’t really care if anyone believes me as this is my story and my life and something that I went through," she said in a separate TikTok. "It wasn’t until recently that I actually realized that abuse isn't something that all women have to go through."

"The worst type of verbal abuse you could ever imagine" later "turned into physical ... hitting, throwing, everything," she said.

"At the pinnacle of it, he drug me down the stairs of our house in Los Feliz," she alleged. "My face hit every step on the way down. I have photos of this. I don’t even want to get into the underage girls thing. I mean I will, but I’m scared."

Watch her videos, below.