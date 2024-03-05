Drake Bell Speaks Out About Abuse at Nickelodeon in New Documentary for the First Time

Drake Bell is speaking out for the first time about the sexual abuse he endured as a child actor on set at Nickelodeon.

In a new documentary, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, Bell revealed that he was abused by dialogue coach Brian Peck when he was 15 years old.

Peck worked on popular series All That and The Amanda Show and was later arrested on 11 charges related to the sexual abuse of an unnamed child in August 2003, per Business Insider.

Peck was sentenced to 16 months in prison and was ordered to register as a sex offender.

Bell starred on The Amanda Show with Amanda Bynes from 1999 to 2002 before he moved on to Drake & Josh with his Amanda Show co-star Josh Peck.

In Quiet on Set, Bell shared for the first time that he was the unnamed child in the case.

A new trailer for the two-part ID documentary shows an interviewee who was involved with Nickelodeon productions questioning a producer about the anonymous child actor.

"It wasn't dealing with anybody on the shows or anything, right?" the man asks. A producer confirms that it was a child actor, and he questions, "On one of our shows?" and the producer says, "Yes."

Bell is then shown walking onscreen and taking a seat in the interview chair.

Watch the trailer, below:

Quiet on Set explores the dark side of Nickelodeon shows created by Dan Schneider, who left the network in 2018 after years of allegations of inappropriate behavior behind-the-scenes.

The documentary also features crew members who worked with Schneider and former child stars Alexa Nikolas of Zoey 101 and Giovonnie Samuels from All That, among others.

Notably, Bell fell from grace in 2021 after he pled guilty to child endangerment charges due to his inappropriate online relationship with an underage fan.

He was sentenced to two years’ probation and 200 hours of community service in the case, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV airs on March 17 and 18.