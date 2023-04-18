Victoria Justice Slams Rumor She’s ‘Jealous’ of Ariana Grande: ‘So Not Relevant’

Victoria Justice wants to "break free" from the rumor she is jealous of Ariana Grande.

Speaking to E! News at Coachella this past weekend, the Nickelodeon alum debunked the rumor of a feud between her and Grande once and for all.

"I think the biggest rumor... This whole narrative that was created of me being jealous of her and us not being friends. I feel like it’s this constant story of the media and people wanting to put people against each other and it’s just... so not even relevant right now," Justice said of the speculation.

"This is so dumb. Ten years later. How is this even a story? This is so stupid,” she continued.

Between 2010 and 2013, Justice and Grande co-starred as Tori Vega and Cat Valentine, respectively, on the hit Nickelodeon show Victorious.

Rumors of a feud between the pair date back to the year the show debuted, when a video of the cast promoting the show went viral.

In it, co-star Elizabeth Gillies praises Grande's voice before Justice suddenly interjects, "I think we all sing."

The moment became a meme on social media.

Both Grande and Justice have gone on to have successful careers outside of the show since Victorious ended in 2013.

Justice has starred on several shows including American Housewife, Robot Chicken, Impractical Jokers and Man with a Plan.

Meanwhile, Grande has become one of the biggest pop stars of the last decade with songs such as "Thank U, Next" and "Positions."